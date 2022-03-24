It’s almost festival season, and here to kick it all off is Taste of London. London’s most exciting and best loved restaurants will all be making their way to Regent’s Park this June to celebrate all things foodie. With more than 120 dishes to choose from, there will certainly be something to make your tastebuds tingle.

Fan favourites returning this year include award winning Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, delish dim sum hangout Dumplings Legend, and Savile Row’s stylish Italian Sartoria. Big Mamma’s Italian triumvirate, Gloria, Ave Mario and Circolo Popolare, will be on hand to help out with those Instagram-worthy food pics. There are also some exciting festival debuts this year. Marylebone’s Junsei will be serving up authentic Japanese yakitori, the brand-spanking-new Technique by Louis Ashok will be on hand to dazzle and friend-of-Time Out James Cochran will be bringing his Around the Cluck buttermilk Jamaican jerk chicken.

This festival is not just all about food stalls though, there’s loads more to sink your teeth into. Get crazy competitive with Taste Tee’s miniature golf or scrub up on your culinary credentials at Taste Skillery where you can learn how to make fresh pasta and other useful kitchen tricks. Continue the gastronomical fun at Diners Club International’s Cook School and learn how to chef up some grub from London’s very best (all with a focus on food waste and sustainability). Festivals can be educational too, you know.

You can also take your love of grub to the next level with the option of VIP tickets. Holders will get exclusive access to the Diners Club VIP Lounge, an exclusive-sounding area where all sorts of extras are offered. Intimate masterclasses, garden games, artisan tasting sessions, and even fast-track access to all the BBQ dishes from the Taste Fire Pit.

If all that leaves you feeling thirsty, you can pop over to Champagne Laurent Perrier Club House for a glass of their Cuvée Rosé. Or if bubbles don’t excite you (not sure why they wouldn’t) then spirit giants Patrón and Grey Goose are serving up chic cocktails to get the party really started.

Regent’s Park, June 15 - 19, tickets available now from £24

