JUST ANNOUNCED: Stormzy is playing the Kiss Haunted House Party 2019

The man’s already had quite the year: launching a writer’s prize for creatives under 30, announcing a second year of ‘The Stormzy Scholarship’ and, you know, headlining Glastonbury. Next on his agenda: he’s just announced that he’s playing the Kiss Haunted House Party at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Artists including Sean Paul, Young T & Bugsey, Anne-Marie, Liam Payne and Jax Jones are also confirmed to perform. So bring your dancing shoes (and some deodorant) because the temperature’s going to rise when Kingston-native big Sean plays his dancehall hits. If last year is anything to go by, party-goers are in for a treat. Jess Glynne dressed up as ‘Kill Bill’ assassin’ Elle Driver, and Rita Ora transformed into Post Malone so convincingly, she fooled the paps.

We’re still guessing what the rapper will dress up as, but we do know what he won’t be wearing. The iconic stab vest he donned at Glasto this summer has already been yoinked by its creator, Banksy, who plans to flog it for £10 at his Croydon pop-up. Don’t worry Stormz, we’re sure we have some bunny ears and a broom you can borrow somewhere...

Kiss Haunted House Party takes place at the SSE Arena on Fri Oct 25.

For more info on spooky soirées, have a read of the best Halloween parties in London

If you really want a scaring, take a peek at ghost hunts and tours in London