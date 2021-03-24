London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pizza Nebula
Image: Time Out

Just saying: this new east London pizza and cocktail joint has a huge garden

Drinking Negronis and eating 'za in the spring sunshine? Sounds pleasant

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Nebula is a new pizza-and-booze place on Hackney Road, close to Columbia Road and Broadway Market. Will it be good? It certainly sounds good. Wood-fired pizzas, pints, cocktails, a vinyl-only DJ and – crucially – a courtyard space that is apparently ‘stunning’ and can seat 200 people. 

Opening April 12 (a date we’re now thinking of as Pubagaddeon) Nebula boasts ten craft beers on tap as well as local wines supplied by Bethnal Green’s Renegade Winery. Gin comes by way of East London Liquor Company in Mile End. Their pizza pies (which are currently available on Deliveroo) look pretty good too. It's also open every day until 11pm. Nifty.

Nebula pizza
Photo: Milly Fletcher

‘Imagine the coolest festival hang-out on the hottest summer day where everyone you know, and everyone you want to know, meets up with good tunes and good vibes from sunrise to sunset,’ blabbers misty-eyed owner Nate Brown. ‘Well, that’s our warm, colourful, friendly east London neighbourhood vibe. And we can’t wait to be surrounded by the colour and banter of friends, just feeling good.’

Look, I'm looking forward to summer as much as the next Londoner but I think I speak for everyone when I say: Steady on, Nate, mate. 

You’ll want to book a place at the ‘gorgeous oasis courtyard’ now by the way. The concept of ‘just rocking up’ will not exist this year ANYWHERE, no matter how friendly the neighbourhood.

Nebula, 455 Hackney Rd, E2 9DY. 

The best outdoor dining situations in London right now.

Just down the road: another huge open-air drinking establishment!

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.