Nebula is a new pizza-and-booze place on Hackney Road, close to Columbia Road and Broadway Market. Will it be good? It certainly sounds good. Wood-fired pizzas, pints, cocktails, a vinyl-only DJ and – crucially – a courtyard space that is apparently ‘stunning’ and can seat 200 people.

Opening April 12 (a date we’re now thinking of as Pubagaddeon) Nebula boasts ten craft beers on tap as well as local wines supplied by Bethnal Green’s Renegade Winery. Gin comes by way of East London Liquor Company in Mile End. Their pizza pies (which are currently available on Deliveroo) look pretty good too. It's also open every day until 11pm. Nifty.

Photo: Milly Fletcher

‘Imagine the coolest festival hang-out on the hottest summer day where everyone you know, and everyone you want to know, meets up with good tunes and good vibes from sunrise to sunset,’ blabbers misty-eyed owner Nate Brown. ‘Well, that’s our warm, colourful, friendly east London neighbourhood vibe. And we can’t wait to be surrounded by the colour and banter of friends, just feeling good.’

Look, I'm looking forward to summer as much as the next Londoner but I think I speak for everyone when I say: Steady on, Nate, mate.

You’ll want to book a place at the ‘gorgeous oasis courtyard’ now by the way. The concept of ‘just rocking up’ will not exist this year ANYWHERE, no matter how friendly the neighbourhood.

Nebula, 455 Hackney Rd, E2 9DY.

