Still obsessed with ‘Squid Game’? Want to take part IRL but would rather win something fun than be shot down by a giant doll? Well Korean Dinner Party in Soho has you covered.

In its take on the controversial Netflix show, the Kingly Court restaurant will be offering diners the chance to play either a corndog roulette or soju surprise game for the next couple of weeks. To take part in the corndog roulette, everyone orders a corndog and one of them will be extra spicy. We’re in! Spice us up!

All participants will be gifted $5 in ‘KDP money’ to be redeemed at Korean Dinner Party and the ‘winner’ of the spicy ’dog gets $10 KDP. Then contestants can enter the ultimate Squid Game with a real cash prize of about £726 (aka $1,000 KDP), which isn’t too bad, is it? Far better than a terrifying children’s game gone wrong in which you fear for your very life, right?

Korean Dinner Party opened this summer on the top floor of Kingly Court and fuses the flavours of LA’s Koreatown with the city’s Mexican food heritage. Developed by Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng of TĀ TĀ Eatery, the menu features such delights as bacon mochi – rice cakes wrapped in caramelised bacon with caramel gochujang and spring onions – as well as crispy kimchi pancakes with onion and oyster mayo, pork neck al pastor tacos and Korean-inspired fried chicken nuggets with garlic cream, parmesan and rice sticks.

The cocktails have been devised by Cyan Wong and include a Yakult Royale with champagne, yoghurt soju and a Yakult foam. Mmm, Yakult foam.

Top Floor, Kingly Court, Carnaby St, W1B 5PW.

