Kylie Minogue wearing an all red outfit sat on a red chair with a red foot stool
Photograph: Erik Melvin

Kylie Minogue is headlining BST festival in London’s Hyde Park – here’s how to get tickets

It’s going to be iconic

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Get ready to do the locomotion. After a sellout show at the Royal Albert Hall last year, the one and only Kylie Minogue will return to London this summer to headline BST at Hyde Park

Kylie will be performing some of the all-time best pop tracks including ‘Love at First Sight’, ‘Spinning Around’ and ‘Can't Get You out of My Head’. There will be dancers, costume changes and, of course, the anthem of summer 2023, ‘Padam Padam’. 

‘I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!’ Kylie said in a statement. 

Here is everything you need to know about scoring tickets for the most iconic show of the summer. 

When is Kylie Minogue headlining BST?

Kylie will take the stage on Saturday July 13 at BST Hyde Park. Her supporting acts are still to be announced. 

How to get tickets to Kylie Minogue at BST?

Set your alarms. Kylie tickets will drop on Wednesday February 21 at 10am GMT. They will be for sale on the BST website here

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park?

Kylie joins Shania Twain (July 7), Robbie Williams (July 6), Andrea Bocelli (July 5) and Stray Kids (July 14) who have already been announced to headline the central London festival. 

These are the festivals you need to be attending this summer.

Listen to Time Out's brilliant podcast 'Love Thy Neighbourhood': the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

