Laura Marling lends her voice to the Union Chapel’s fundraising effort

One of the capital’s most important venues is doubling-down on its bid for survival with a new digital channel to host exclusive streaming content. The Union Chapel, the spiritual home of north London’s music and comedy scene, is launching In Union, kicking off with an online gig by Laura Marling in June.

Last week the chapel hosted a fundraising concert with Frank Turner and Jess Guise, drumming up an incredible £40,000 in just two days. The storied venue, which has hosted everyone from Elton John to Amy Winehouse, has since increased its fundraising goal to £100,000, a stark reminder of the eye-watering costs of running an independent performance space in London.

As well as music and comedy, In Union will also offer online classes. All money raised will go towards keeping the venue open, as well as supporting its many charitable programmes.

Tickets for the Laura Marling gig on Saturday June 6 can be booked here.

