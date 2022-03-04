The Queen’s platinum jubilee is all fine and dandy, but there’s another anniversary we’re equally jazzed about. We are of course referring to 20 years of indie-electro pioneers LCD Soundsystem.

This June and July, James Murphy’s New York gang will hold a residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton for five nights to mark two decades since their first-ever live shows. Those gigs also took place in our great city, way back in 2002 at Arthur Baker’s Return To New York and Erol Alkan’s Trash nights.

The new dates will be the band’s first UK shows in over four years and will be the only chance you’ll get to see them headline in the whole of Europe this year. LCD will make south London their home on June 29 and July 1-3 and, if their recent 20-show NY residency at Brooklyn Steel is anything to go by, they’ll be bringing all manner of rarities, covers and little-played bangers to their sets.

The announcement follows the logo of the band’s label, DFA Records, appearing on the streets of London – including outside the O2 Academy Brixton – alongside the words “You are here”. The cryptic message referred to LCD’s debut single ‘Losing My Edge’, which features Murphy listing historic events he was at to prove his cool to a younger generation.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale next Friday (March 11) at 10am and can be purchased here. To give yourself a better chance of getting hold of this summer’s hottest ticket, you can sign up for the pre-sale here now.

The best music festivals in London in 2022

There’s a shiny new festival coming to Alexandra Palace