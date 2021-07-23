London
exterior of pub
Photograph: Monarchy

Legendary Camden indie pub The Monarch has reopened as (drumroll)... Monarchy

The iconic boozer has had a very modern revamp

By
Leonie Cooper
If you happened to go to Camden at any point in the late ‘00s, one of these things would have happened. A) Noel Fielding would have served you a drink in the Hawley. B) Amy Winehouse would have beat you mercilessly at pool in the Good Mixer. C) You would have ended up at The Monarch arguing with members of Razorlight about who was buying the next round. 

Such indie extravagance seems Very Long Ago now, but if you’re the kind of person who still holds their black skinny jeans close to their heart, then boy, do we have some news for you. 

As of this week The Monarch – which was known as The Man In The Moon until it re-opened in 2008 with a rowdy DJ set from Ms Winehouse herself – is once again reborn. This time around it’s going under Monarchy and there’ll be live music and events in a downstairs venue called The Vault. The place has had a hefty refurb, so don’t expect to find that Vampire Weekend badge you lost here 13 years ago, but with self-serving taps and an online ordering system, it’s bang up to date (unlike that Kooks album we know you streamed last week).

Munch will come from street food heroes Nanny Bill’s, whose hand pressed burgers and croquettes will soak up pints, cocktails (there’s 12 on the list) and a short wine offering. Why not go the full indie mile and ask for a pint of snakebite and blackcurrant?  

40-42 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8BG

