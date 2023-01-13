Liberty has long been a staple of London shopping, with its flagship store having been built in 1875. This Saturday, for the first time in its 147-year history, it’s unveiling a luxury material sale which offers access to quintessential designs at outlet prices.

Having built a reputation for rare and luxurious items so strong that the Art Nouveau period in Italy is called ‘Liberty Style,’ the store has well and truly established itself as a flagship of London retail. That’s not to say Liberty’s hasn’t kept up to date - recent collaborators have included Florence Welch, Crocs, and Puma - the latter of which they worked with to create floral home kits for the Women’s Euros 2022.

So, if you’re looking to house patterns from the world-renowned designers yourself, the sample sale will feature some of Liberty’s most iconic prints and in-house designs on their Tana Lawn Cotton, Silk Satin and Silk Crepe de Chine. A current metre of material from their Tana Lawn Cotton Classics collection would set you back £27.50 or, if you’re looking to splurge, a meter of the Crepe de Chine comes in at £65. The sale, which takes place on January 14, 10am - 8pm, will have all rolls of material priced at 70 percent off, less than a third of their original price, with prices starting at just £7.95 per metre.

Head up to the fourth floor of their store early on Saturday to secure your spot in the queue and sign up for ‘all the finer details’. Follow your trip to Liberty with some of our other suggestions for the best things to do this weekend.

