South-west London’s two new Northern Line stations have had a busy social calendar since opening at the end of last month.

As well as welcoming the hundreds of Londoners that queued up before sunrise to be the first to tap in and ride their swanky new escalators, Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms have also been celebrated at a local street party, and later this month will host ‘Line of Light’, a cool new light trail and festival celebrating the communities that live above the new Tube tunnels.

Following the 3.2 kilometre stretch of tunnels running between Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms and Kennington stations, the massive light installation projects the underground network into the sky, with stations and buildings along the way also being illuminated. Accompanying the light corridor will be an audio tapestry ‘album’ of short podcasts specially created by local artists.

Visitors are invited to download these podcasts and listen to them while walking along the illuminated trail between 6.30pm and 10pm on October 29 and 30, as well as wandering down to two festival hubs in New Union Square and Wilcox Road to check out a programme of free street performances and local music acts between 4pm and 9pm.



Sounds cute, right? Find out more about the two-day festival on the Nine Elms website here and head down later this month.

