Loads of queer club nights are putting on fitness classes in July

Busy London nightclubs are still distant memories – the sweet smell of sweat, the bass throttling through the floor, the dozens of good-looking people in close proximity. Lockdown has brought the closure of countless night-time venues and with it, essential spaces for the queer community.

While dancefloors are still shut for proper partying, there’s now a new space to stay active within London’s queer community. Not Dead Yet is the concept transforming some of the city’s beloved LGBTQIA+ club nights into physical fitness sessions.

Launched by Ryan Lanji, founder of East London’s queer Bollywood night Hungama, alongside Pxssy Palace founder Nadine Artois, Not Dead Yet has already catered to more than 2000 attendees with online fitness classes over the last two lockdowns. Now Lanji is taking the classes from the digital to the IRL, partnering with all sorts of hip gyms from across the city.

Series one launches on July 3, with classes run by dance music powerhouses like Little Gay Brother, Queer Bruk, and Hungama. Gyms already announced include FLY LDN, Core Collective and At Your Beat. The second series will launch in August.

Check out NDY’s classes here.

