The best dance classes in London
We round up the best dance classes in London for anyone looking for an endorphin fix with a side of club bangers
God, we've missed dancing. There's not been much chance to do it this past year. No clubs. No classes. But now dancing is back, baby. (Almost.) Perhaps you're worried that by the time you step back on the dancefloor your moves will be reminscent of your uncle's after two VKs and a jagerbomb. Perhaps your body's begging for an endorphin fix only moving in unison for 17 other cool cats will fix. Perhaps you just want a reason to leave the damn house. Do not worry. From ballet to Bollywood, via salsa and new jack swing, the city is full of places to master new moves and dance like nobody’s watching. But where to start? We’ve rounded up our favourite classes and courses from all ends of the dancing spectrum. So whether you’re a newbie with twerking trouble or a pirouetting pro, here are the best places to throw some shapes in the city.
RECOMMENDED: Sport and fitness in London
The best dance classes in London
Tap classes at City Academy
London’s prolific City Academy runs hundreds of classes, seven days a week, in over 40 locations across town. All types of dance are covered up to a professional standard and tend to be aimed at those with a performing arts itch to scratch. All will have you prancing in no time, but it’s the signature tap lessons that are a must for any budding tappers. Pick your level (Beginner, Improver or Tap Dance Company), find a venue near you, sign up for a six- to eight-week course, and that scene from ‘La La Land’ will be yours in a shuffle. Saying that, there's even a dedicated 'La La Land workshop' to teach you the exact routine from the film.
Music Video class at Frame
For anyone who used to make up dance routines with their mates, Frame’s Music Video class is a guaranteed winner. Held at all of London's Frame studios, the classes take inspiration from the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna. With moves ‘straight from MTV’ (think hair whips), classes work towards a full commercial routine complete with backing dancers and freestyle sections. It may not be the most serious of classes, but it’s serious fun and suitable for all levels. Frame also hosts ballet, dance cardio and the popular Frame Rave class, which has all the benefits of a big night out, minus the hangover the next day.
Ballet Fusion at The Factory
If you’re new to ballet or fancy giving it a twist, these classes are right on-pointe. Set at The Factory’s small but perfectly formed gym, here you’ll learn the basics at the barre, master the correct posture and formation techniques, before moving to unsupported ballet sequences in the middle of the studio. Classes are set to music and the expert teachers will put your new moves to the test with energetic, fun and challenging routines. Expect to get your sweat on – in a graceful way, of course.
AYB Body: Dance Cardio & Tone at At Your Beat
At Your Beat’s motto is ‘everyone can dance, you just need to find your beat’. The empowering classes at this Instagrammer fave span dancehall, pop bangers and hip hop. AYB Body: Dance Cardio & Tone classes will have everyone sweating. There's no complex choreography, just dance sequences to killer beats. For routines you already know and love try VideoBeat, to learn how to dance like the pros.
Callback at Gymbox
Don’t be put off by the mention of ‘gym’; this class has more choreography than chest pumps. Held in all Gymbox venues across London, this is a hot and sweaty dance workout where hi-tops are definitely back on the block. The party vibes will guarantee you’re smiling by the end of the class, even if you haven’t quite mastered the running man. And, with tunes from the latest music hits and videos, you’ll be wooed by the soundtrack alone.
Hip Hop at Pineapple Dance Studios
Pineapple Dance Studios has been keeping the city swaying since 1979. It still hosts over 250 classes a week, from contemporary to modern, with a couple of wildcards too – sensual samba, anyone? But if hip hop is more your thing, John G’s weekly class is the most accessible, fun and stylised of the lot. The same routine is built on each lesson (usually for four weeks), with the idea that you’ll add your own flicks as you improve. Arrive early as the drop-in classes are very popular. And bonus points to anyone who turns up in a velour tracksuit.
Swing dance classes with Swing Patrol
Lindy hop until your heart’s content with the lovely, lively Swing Patrol gang. Found at venues across town, this friendly community will welcome you with open arms – and then spin you around, swing you out and get you jiving all over the studio. Teachers specialise in lindy hop, but there’s also balboa and blues at different levels. The group rotates during each lesson, so don’t worry about bringing a partner, they’re a friendly bunch – they also host social dances and the annual London Swing Festival.
World dance classes at Danceworks
Dance around the world without leaving Zone 1. Just off Oxford Street, Danceworks bills itself as an accessible place for those of all abilities, so even those with two left feet should be okay. There’s a packed class schedule, but their world dance range is the most impressive. With classes ranging from bhangra, salsa, Argentine tango, Afro Fusion, and Jamaican dancehall, it’s the place to go if you want unique additions to your moves. Most are also drop-in classes, so a spontaneous Saturday samba is always on the cards.
Pole Dance Beginner at Kelechnekoff Studio
You’ll find London’s most badass dance class at Kelechnekoff Studio in Peckham. The pole dance sessions here don’t just teach beginners how to spin and climb, they’re a huge body confidence boost. You’ll be sliding down the pole like a firefighter in no time.
Caramelo Latin Dance School
Caramelo, based at Paddington Academy, offers more Latin classes than you can shake a pair of maracas at. Salsa, bachata, cha cha cha, kizomba and Brazlian zouk are covered from beginner up to advanced level. All classes are taught in four-week stints, but Caramelo also hosts great one-day beginner courses, which let you give Latin a go without putting your hips out. There’s also separate sessions dedicated to specific technique building, such as spinning, shines and women and men’s styling. Fancy.
Find more places to get your sweat on
The best hot yoga and bikram in London
You may also like
Support Time Out
We see you’re using an ad-blocker. Ad revenue is Time Out’s main source of income. The content you’re reading is made by independent, expert local journalists.
Support Time Out directly today and help us champion the people and places which make the city tick. Cheers!Donate now