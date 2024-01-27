Loads of train stations in north London could be getting upgrades

From the Piccadilly Line to the Overground, nine stations could see major changes

North Londoners, we bring exciting news. Well, when we say ‘north Londoners’, we’re specifically talking about Enfieldians (though we’re not sure if that’s an actual demonym or just a coach company): y’know, people who live in the borough of Enfield.

Several rail hubs across the north London borough could soon be getting some major upgrades. According to London transport expert IanVisits, who has pored over bits of Enfield Council draft planning policy, a whopping nine Enfield rail and tube stations could soon get upgrades.

The borough is currently served by a mix of tube, Overground and National Rail services, and all have been slated for potential upgrades. Many of these revamps – which have not yet been confirmed – are the result of property developments around stations.

Those with potential for the biggest upgrades are National Rail station Crews Hill, which could get a brand-new entrance on its west side, and Brimsdown and Bush Hill Park stations, which are both on the Overground and could get access and facilities improvements due to nearby housing projects.

Oakwood on the Piccadilly Line could get ‘street improvements’, while Enfield Town station on the Overground might receive some pedestrianisation upgrades. Silver Street may get accessible platform access, while the areas around Southbury, Turkey Street and Edmonton Green stations could be transformed by development projects.

So, big change could be in store for Enfield locals! In total, thousands of new homes have been proposed for around these stations – though all projects are very much in their early stages. You can have a peek at the full breakdown by IanVisits here.

