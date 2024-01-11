The DLR is getting steering wheels so you can finally ‘drive’ the train

London is full of great places to sit, but for train enthusiasts it doesn’t get much better than the front of a Docklands Light Railway train. Thanks to its lack of on-board driver, passengers on the DLR can sit right up at the front – and even pretend they’re in control.

And soon it’ll be even more fun to pretend you’re driving a DLR train. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has just announced the trial of a scheme that’ll see DLR trains kitted out with stuff to make it even easier to play driver. The scheme will see vinyl ‘driving the train’ stickers and maybe even cardboard steering wheels added to trains.

According to the Mayor, ten trains will be trialling the stickers throughout January. He told the Standard that TfL is ‘exploring a number of other customer and community engagement activities to support the introduction of new DLR trains’.

And to be fair, playing captain does sound quite fun. Even the Mayor himself said he can’t wait to ‘bagsie’ a front seat.

Keen to find out more about the new DLR trains? Check out our ‘first look’ here. Those new trains will be replacing about two thirds of the current fleet and will increase the total of trains from 42 to 54, meaning that the east London rail service will soon have higher capacity and be more comfortable.

