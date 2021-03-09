Back in October last year, we told you about a virtual bake sale held by London Bakers Against Racism, an initiative that aims to tackle prejudice with profiteroles. Well, good news! Not only are LBAR doing another one (their third) on March 28, this time they’ve expanded their pick-up points to include south-east and south-west London. Cake for all!

Top spring gateau-slingers include bakers from Esters, Den Bakeshop, Ottolenghi and The Good Egg (who are doing their legendary babka). You preorder what you want, then there are four pick-up hubs open across London on March 28. These are: Esters (north), the Hearth (north-west), Brown & Green Café (south-east) and Lockdown Bakehouse (south-west).

The delicious goods are donated by the bakers, and all money raised by the sale will go to the Black Curriculum, a social enterprise that campaigns to get Black British history more widely taught in UK schools. Previous sales have raised thousands of pounds, so this expanded version could be a banker.

Given the circumstances, now is probably not the time to really be worrying too much about ‘guilt-free’ eating (of anything, baked or otherwise), but this is definitely one food-related happening in the capital that you can get behind without the slightest pang of conscience. Do good. Eat cake.

Find more details on London Bakers Against Racism’s website and Instagram.

