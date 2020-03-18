London bakery Bread Ahead is hosting live baking tutorials on Instagram

So, you’re stuck in self-isolation. You could spend the next few weeks (or months, if coronavirus gets worse) watching TV and eating takeaways, but once you get bored of that, why not try your hand at acquiring a new skill? More specifically: baking.

Bread Ahead, the bakery school and shop in Borough Market, has just announced free online tutorials on its Instagram page for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty kneading in the kitchen, starting with a doughnut workshop today (March 18) at 2pm.

The step-by-step tutorial will teach you how to roll up globules of dough and custard into sweet, sweet ‘custard grenades’, as the bakery calls them. Have a look through the stockpiling cupboard: you need flour, butter, sugar, eggs and sunflower oil.

Photograph: Bread Ahead

If you can’t make it for today’s baking session, founder and master baker Matthew Jones’s tutorials will be available on the brand’s Instagram story for the next 24 hours. And there are more sessions to come over the next two weeks, including focaccia-making (March 19), chocolate brownies (March 24), hot cross buns (March 29) and more.

Bakers, ready your rolling pins.

