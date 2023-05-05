London has gone full Corrie Naish. The streets are lined with Union Jack bunting, our fridges are stuffed to the gills with corrie quiche (and booze), and even the buses have had a glow-up to welcome Charlie to the throne. They'll be zipping around central London over the bank holiday weekend. Some Santander cycles will be decorated with the commemorative wraps, too.

London's red double-deckers have been adorned with a flower pattern that represents Britain, featuring Tudor roses (England), daffodils (Wales), and thistles (Scotland) and are written with ‘God save the King’ and ‘Happy and glorious’. Also, look out for giant velvet cushions supporting crowns bearing the likeness of St Edward’s Crown installed on top of three Oxford Circus bus shelters.

Five buses with commemorative wraps in four different colours – red, dark blue, cyan and pink – will enter service from tomorrow (May 6). They'll be on routes taking in some iconic central London locations linked to the Royal Family including Horse Guards Parade and Westminster Abbey, and Royal Parks like Hyde Park.

TfL shared a video of the regal buses on Twitter, writing: ‘Buses fit for royalty. Keep your eyes peeled for one of our special buses to mark Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation, in service on selected routes.’

Operators Metroline, Stagecoach, Go Ahead, RATP and Abellio funded the special bus wraps.

If you can't be bothered with the pomp and ceremony of hailing your own Royal carriage, the coronation bus is a decent second option.

