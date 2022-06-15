London
Gilles Peterson
Image: Darren Gerrish / Wire Image / Chris George / Alamy Stock Photo

London Firsts: Gilles Peterson

We asked the BBC Radio 6 Music DJ about his landmark moments in the capital

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
First pub you felt like a local at?

The old Belvedere Arms on Sheen Road in Richmond. It was a small place that became really significant around 1988-90, when acid house had just happened. All the jazz bohemians who were into weed and poetry would come together with the ravers who’d come back from a night of decadence. It was a meeting of different tribes. 

First big night out?

When I was about 17, I arranged a coach trip from south London to a club called The Royalty in Southgate for a jazz-funk night. I was a budding DJ and the only way I could get a warm-up set was to bring a coach load of soulboys. It felt amazing, and that was the first time my name was on a flyer. Back then, the way to get noticed was if you had a crowd. In a way, that hasn’t really changed.

First posh meal?

There used to be a place in Leicester Square called the Swiss Centre. I’m half Swiss, so my mum would take me there now and again. It probably wasn’t that posh, but it definitely felt posh going there and having cheese fondue. It was a bit of an ’80s nostalgic moment – the centre doesn’t exist any more. It’s probably a cinema these days.

First venue you played at?

When I was 15 or 16, I DJed in this place called Christies Wine Bar, in Sutton. I told my mum I was at a friend’s and I’d get home by midnight. I played till 10pm, then [house DJ] Carl Cox would finish the night off to close at 11pm. Weirdly enough, I’m actually DJing at his sixtieth birthday in a few weeks.

Listen to Gilles Peterson on BBC Radio 6 Music. Sat 3pm-6pm.

