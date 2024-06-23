Subscribe
London Gatwick is getting 14 new holiday routes this summer

Fancy jetting off to the Faroe Islands, China or the Azores?

London Gatwick airport with plane landing on the runway
Photograph: Rich Higgins / Shutterstock.com
Calling the wanderlust people of London and beyond – Gatwick airport has unveiled a list of brand-new flight routes that you could catch this summer. 

The airport, which is the second-largest in the UK, announced a total of 14 new holiday routes that will launch over the next few months. 

If you still have space in your travel calendar and some annual leave left to use, you can now book flights to the likes of Ponta Delgada in the Azores (Portugal), Salerno in Italy or Guangzhou in China, straight from Gatwick.

There will also be three flights a week to Erbil in Iraq, which is the region’s Kurdish capital, and two a week to Vagar in the Faroe Islands, which is known for its incredible waterfalls and geographic formations. 

Stephanie Wear, the vice president of Aviation Development at Gatwick said: ‘It’s fantastic that London Gatwick can offer passengers such an exciting range of destinations this summer, whether for holidays, visiting family and friends, or business trips.

‘As we work towards our vision of becoming the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, we are committed to providing passengers as much choice as possible.

‘We are delighted to continue growing our already extensive network and welcome new airlines including ITA Airways, Atlantic Airways, Azores Airlines, Singapore Airlines and FlyErbil.’

The full list of London Gatwick’s new flights

  • Gothenburg, Sweden 4 x per week
  • Skiathos, Greece 2 x per week
  • Rome, Italy 7 x per week
  • Vagar, Faroe Islands 2 x per week
  • Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal 2 x per week
  • Varna, Bulgaria 3 x per week
  • Salerno, Italy 2 x per week
  • Halifax, Canada 4 x per week
  • St John’s, Canada 3 x per week
  • Erbil, Iraq 1 x per week
  • Beijing, China 7 x per week
  • Singapore 5 x per week
  • Guangzhou, China 3 x per week
  • Jersey, Channel Islands 4 x per week

