London has a new Number One hotel – and it’s not the one you think

Stop the press, London has a new Number One hotel.

The people of TripAdvisor have spoken, crowning The Resident Covent Garden as their favourite.

Out of 1,175 hotels across the capital, this gem located on The Strand clinched it. And for a good reason too.

Yes, The Courthouse lets you spend the night in one of the Krays’ former cells and Georgian House Hotel has a Wizard Chamber complete with a four-poster bed, cauldron and potions (pretty cool, we know), but The Resident gets the basics right.

Set just 750 yards away from The Royal Opera House and within a five-minute walk of both Covent Garden and Charing Cross stations, the location doesn’t get much better for theatre-lovers. Plus the staff are really really nice.

One visitor noted the ‘impeccable cleanliness, amenities and soundproofing’ (we daren’t ask), another commented on the beds being ‘incredibly comfy’, with one ecstatic traveller going the whole nine yards by writing ‘This is an outstanding hotel. Everything was 100 percent right.’

All rooms come with an ensuite bathroom, mini kitchenette, kettle, Nespresso coffee machine, TV, desk and USB charging points. They’re also partial to a red, blue and grey colour scheme, so maybe hold off until England’s Euros heartbreak is a little less raw, yeah?

The best boutique hotels in London.

Covent Garden is getting loads more outdoor tables.