New Virgin Hotel in Shoreditch, London
Photograph: Virgin Hotels

London is getting its first-ever Virgin hotel

Richard Branson’s debut hotel in the capital will open in Shoreditch this summer

Written by Anna Carter
London has seen a lot of Virgin branded stuff over the years. Virgin records shops, Virgin radio stations, Virgin airlines and trains. One thing we haven’t had, however, is a Virgin hotel – until now. 

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Virgin Hotels, and to mark the occasion the brand is opening its first outpost in London with a 120-room luxury lifestyle hotel in Shoreditch. It’s effectively re-branding the current Mondrian hotel on 45 Curtain Road. 

Virgin’s owner Richard Branson is a London-born boy (he’s from Blackheath, to be specific), so it makes sense that he’s opening a Virgin Hotel here. 

So what exactly can we expect from Shoreditch’s new Virgin Hotel? Well, it’ll be kitted out with tonnes of bright Virgin-branded red stuff, like red SMEG fridges. The brand also prides itself on early check ins and late check outs, no questions asked. Ideal if you find yourself in one of the area’s bars a little later than you’d like to admit. Check out Time Out’s best bars in Shoreditch here

Other cool additions to the Shoreditch joint include a snazzy rooftop bar, plus a pool, restaurant, private members’ club, gym and treatment rooms. The Ibiza-based Blue Marlin will oversee the running of the members’ club, gym and spa, while BiBo, the Spanish restaurant headed by chef Dani Garcia, will remain on the premises.

Grab a sneaky look at the Virgin Hotel’s rather sumptuous interiors below. 

Lit up bar area with black countertop and green stools
Photograph: Virgin Hotels
Red fridge surrounded by bottles and glasses
Photograph: Virgin Hotels
White bath tub filled with running water and bubbles with red book and glass of Prosecco to its right
Photograph: Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels’ collection currently covers destinations in Chicago, Dallas, Edinburgh, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York, while new hotels will open in Miami and Denver next year. 

The London hotel will be taking reservations from early July with doors set to officially open to guests on August 1. You can find out more on the official website here

Did you see that this leafy, flower-filled park just opened in east London?

Plus: London’s Heathrow Airport saw a record-breaking number of passengers last year.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

  • Anna Carter Contributing writer

