Seed Library
Seed Library

The best bars in Shoreditch

Shoreditch has still got it. Check out one of these brilliant bars for proof

Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
&
Sarah Cohen
Fancy a big night out? Head to Shoreditch. Want Japanese whisky, Danish craft beer co-owed by Rick Astley or independently produced Italian wine? Shoreditch. In the mood to drink in a jazz-era speakeasy, old police station or quirky cocktail bar? You guessed it: Shoreditch is the place for you. The east London neighbourhood pretty much has it all when it comes to large evenings on the town, and we’ve handpicked the bars you should visit next time you’re in the area pining for more than a pint. You can also check out the best pubs in Shoreditch if cocktails aren't quite your thing. 

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Shoreditch.

Top bars in east London

Tayēr + Elementary
Andy Parsons

1. Tayēr + Elementary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Old Street
  • price 2 of 4

Tayēr + Elementary is a grey and pine space, minimal in style yet maximal in its ergonomics (by God, the seats are comfortable). At the front is Elementary, an all-day hangout with high benches and stools plus really, really fun drinks. Tayēr is the more elevated, drink-focused bar at the back, which, despite being industrial-looking gives the impression of drinking in somebody’s home. Well worth a visit – to either bar. 

Seed Library - One Hundred Shoreditch
Seed Library

2. Seed Library - One Hundred Shoreditch

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch

The basement of One Hundred Shoreditch is a relaxed, impressively low-lit and supremely welcoming space with terrazzo tables, cool pine panelling and soft 1960s-stylings. Megastar mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana – aka Mr Lyan – is behind the Seed Library’s menu, with potent offerings such as the Cream Margarita and Chive Daiquiri, both fresh and extremely clean-tasting concoctions. Heavy, overly boozy drinks aren’t the deal here; even the Scorched Whiskey Sour and Cassis Leaf Manhattan were light and refreshing. 

Oranj
Oranj

3. Oranj

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Shoreditch
  • price 3 of 4

A swanky cocktail joint this is not. It’s more as if someone has turned their garage into a makeshift venue, complete with white walls, corrugated metal roof, speakers and a mixer shoved beside the open kitchen. Oranj is a wine bar, but one which also hosts amazing food pop-ups. Recent decents include Ha's Đặc Biệt, a rightly hype-y Vietnamese kitchen direct from New York, as well as Decatur – the much-loved New Orleans-worshipping one man kitchen. A one-stop shop night out.

Happiness Forgets
Rob Greig

4. Happiness Forgets

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hoxton
  • price 2 of 4

Drift up towards Hoxton and then sneak underground for what is still many a bartender’s favourite bar. Cocktails at Happiness Forgets are faultless, decor is minimal and service is fun. Bag a seat up at the bar for maximum impact.

Callooh Callay
Michael Rudman

5. Callooh Callay

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch
  • price 2 of 4

A cocktail institution if ever there was one, Callooh Callay has been showing other bars how drinking is done since 2008. Its playful tone and first-rate drinks help keep it relevant despite the changing times. We’ve never had a dull moment at this bar.

TT Liquor
TT Liquor

6. TT Liquor

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch

Up towards Hoxton, TT Liquor is a bottle shop and bar curiously set inside a former police station. A night in the cells never looked so good, especially in its wood-panelled drinking parlour. Or head upstairs for supper at the rooftop restaurant, where seasonal sharing dishes are wood-fired and wonderful.

Mikkeller Bar
Andy Parsons

7. Mikkeller Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Hackney Road
  • price 3 of 4

Rickrollers assemble, this bar just so happens to be part-owned by 80s pop sensation Rick Astley’s. Danish brewer Mikkeller’s first London outpost is a decent enough spot to sample an interesting beer or two in among Swiss cheese plants and mid-century furniture. Quite a stride away from your standard Shoreditch craft beer bar.

Nightjar
Photo by Britta Jaschinski

8. Nightjar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hoxton
  • price 2 of 4

And here you were thinking the whole speakeasy thing was so 2010. Well, it kind of is. That’s when Nightjar opened and blew all other speakeasies out of the water. It’s still a bucket-list bar. Book ahead for a night of jazz-era glitz and mind-boggling Prohibition-tinged drinks.

Bottles
Massimo Rumi

9. Bottles

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Spitalfields

The eponymous bottles at this bar are of the wine kind and have been sourced from independent producers and small vineyards across Italy. The space is a moodily lit stretch of brick walls, wooden counters and leather stools, and all the waiting staff are sommeliers, fully equipped to chat through your plonk preferences.

Bull in a China Shop

10. Bull in a China Shop

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Shoreditch
  • price 2 of 4

Japanese whisky is put on a pedestal at Bull in a China Shop, a lively, grungy bar at the foot of Shoreditch High Street. It serves Scotch too, but it’s Nikka From The Barrel you should seek out. Pair it with rotisserie chicken for a unique spin on Shoreditch.

Black Rock

11. Black Rock

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Moorgate
  • price 3 of 4

You know what all other bars are missing? A massive hunk of oak tree sawn in half, laid flat and used as a vessel for two whisky rivers. And there are plenty more clever things happening with the brown stuff in this dark, brooding basement. Whisky never looked so good.

