London is set to get a load more snow

You know things have gotten bleak when the idea of ‘different weather’ in the near future makes you feel ‘just got a pay rise’ or ‘managed to blag a Glastonbury ticket’ buzzing. But here we are, one month into Lockdown 3 and overcome with excitement about news of weather to come. And that news?

That it’s going to snow in London again.

The second instalment of lockdown snow is due to hit on Sunday February 7 (according to BBC Weather and the Met Office) with reports at the time of writing suggesting that it’ll continue through to the following week.

Of course, this means that it’s going to be even harder to convince yourself to go outside for your government-mandated exercise over the next few days. But ignore thaaaat. Isn’t it going to be bloody great to live in a glorious winter wonderland for a few days? To wear cosy things, take pretty Instagrams and continue to make topical snowmen like this Bernie Sanders one? We all certainly seemed to have a nice time during the January 24 snow day.

Want to make the most of this one? We’ve got lists of incredible takeaway hot chocolates, beautiful parks to walk about in and places to visit for brilliant views of London. Or you could just stay in, pretend it's not happening and continue to binge watch all of ‘Call My Agent’. The choice is yours.

