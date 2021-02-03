LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
london's south bank in the snow
Photograph: Shutterstock

London is set to get a load more snow

Time to make more topical snowmen

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

You know things have gotten bleak when the idea of ‘different weather’ in the near future makes you feel ‘just got a pay rise’ or ‘managed to blag a Glastonbury ticket’ buzzing. But here we are, one month into Lockdown 3 and overcome with excitement about news of weather to come. And that news?

That it’s going to snow in London again.

The second instalment of lockdown snow is due to hit on Sunday February 7 (according to BBC Weather and the Met Office) with reports at the time of writing suggesting that it’ll continue through to the following week.

Of course, this means that it’s going to be even harder to convince yourself to go outside for your government-mandated exercise over the next few days. But ignore thaaaat. Isn’t it going to be bloody great to live in a glorious winter wonderland for a few days? To wear cosy things, take pretty Instagrams and continue to make topical snowmen like this Bernie Sanders one? We all certainly seemed to have a nice time during the January 24 snow day.

Want to make the most of this one? We’ve got lists of incredible takeaway hot chocolates, beautiful parks to walk about in and places to visit for brilliant views of London. Or you could just stay in, pretend it's not happening and continue to binge watch all of Call My Agent. The choice is yours. 

Timeline-cleansing pictures of London in the snow

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.