26.2 miles of running done? Load up on these free offers to celebrate

After months of training, on Sunday (April 21), 50,000 runners will descend on the streets of central London as they attempt to smash their PBs and make it to the end of the London Marathon. The 26.2-mile endurance test will break some; others will triumph. But all can reap the rewards of the free offers being doled out to those brave enough to even try.

There’s a whole heap of goodies to make the most of, from things to help with your recovery to food to refuel on after you’ve pounded your way along the route. There’s even stuff up for grabs for those heading down to cheer those doing the leg work on. Check out the full list below and read up on all things marathon in our handy guide.

Deliveroo and Boots’ Marathon Roo-covery hub

What you get: A code worth £10 for things from the Marathon Roo-covery hub, from bath salts to protein bars

How to claim: Enter the code ROOCOVERY10 on Deliveroo, but be quick - there are only 1,981 codes available Greene King pubs

What you get: A free drink at one of 115 participating pubs. Choose from a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0, single G&T, or a glass of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, or Schweppes Lemonade.

How to claim: show your medal, ID and proof of your results on the marathon website at one of the participating pubs (find those here) between April 21-23.

Brockwell Lido and Park Road Leisure

What you get: Free swimming before and after the race.

How to claim: Show your ballot entry at either pool until April 28.

Brompton Bikes

What you get: complementary cycle hire for one day on race day.

How to claim: Email the bib number of the runner you’re supporting to brompton@wearetheromans.com, then exchange the code you receive for a bike at East India Station, Broadgate or Regents Place.

Bill’s

What you get: A free burger and bottle of Peroni, Lucky Saint, or an Aperol Spritz or non-alcoholic option.

How to claim: Show your medal at any London Bill’s on April 21 or 22.

Franco Manca

What you get: A free pizza from the new spring and summer menu, or from the specials board.

How to claim: Show your medal at any of the pizzeria’s spots across the capital.

Lush

What you get: A Cold Water Soother Epsom salt cube and Wiccy Magic Muscles solid massage oil.

How to claim: Flash your medal to staff at any participating store between April 21 and 28.

Maxwell’s Bar & Grill

What you get: A free burger.

How to claim: Get that free grub by showing off your medal to the servers.

Boulevard Brasserie

What you get: A free burger.

How to claim: Head to the restaurant in Covent Garden and whip out that medal.

Meatliquor

What you get: A free burger.

How to claim: Make sure you take your medal with you - you’ll need it to secure the goods.

Palm Court

What you get: Sumptuous steak frites.

How to claim: Dazzle staff with your medal to collect the offer.

The Real Greek

What you get: A free Greek Plate - choose between a chicken, halloumi and vegetable, pork or loukaniko skewer, or falafel or lamb meatballs. Your option will come with saffron rice, Greek salad, tzatziki and warm Greek flatbread. Vegan options are also available.

How to claim: Show your medal when you’re dining in between April 21 and 27.

Heliot Steak House

What you get: A free Argentinian ribeye steak or Club Heliot burger.

How to claim: Show your medal at the restaurant in Leicester Square’s Hippodrome Casino on April 21 or 22.

Runna

What you get: Tickets to a free after-party at Red Bull HQ, complete with drinks and snacks.

How to claim: Sign up for a ticket here.

Barry’s

What you get: An after-party with live music and complementary Hermosa protein shakes.

How to claim: Head to Fuel Bar at Barry’s SW1 and show your medal.

TFL transport

What you get: Free travel on the underground, overground, bus network and DLR on race day.

How to claim: Just show your bib to staff at the station or on the bus.

SushiDog

What you get: A free SushiDog roll, bowl or salad.

How to claim: Head to any London branch and show your medal on race day.

Pastaio

What you get: A bowl of pasta

How to claim: Show your medal at the restaurant on April 21

Gymshark

What you get: A free ice bath.

How to claim: Visit the flagship store and jump in.

The Ivy

What you get: A complimentary glass of champagne.

How to claim: Pop into any The Ivy restaurant and flash that medal.

Kebhouze

What you get: A free kebab and 26% discount for supporters.

How to claim: Runners, show your medals. Supporters, enter the code RUN26 at the self-checkout tills.

Go forth and scrounge, ye mighty, mighty athletes!

Check out our complete guide to the London Marathon



