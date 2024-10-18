In just a few months time, we’ll all be getting our glittery glad-rags on, writing down our resolutions and joining hands to sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’. As always, London will be welcoming in the new year with one huge sparking firework display — and it’s time to get your hands on tickets.

You can see the iconic spectacle from several spots across the capital, but few will give you a better view than the six viewing spots in the centre of the city. The ticketed viewing spots cover Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Golden Jubilee Footbridge, Waterloo Bridge, Westminster Bridge, Victoria Embankment from Golden Jubilee Footbridge to Temple Avenue (the area behind the London Eye and Albert Embankment).

Ticket prices and extra info was all revealed by the Mayor of London last Friday (October 11), but they officially go on sale today (October 18). Here’s all the ticket info you need if you want to be among the crowds at London’s magnificent New Year’s Eve display (including a major discount for locals).

When do London’s NYE Fireworks tickets go on sale?

The first batch of tickets for the event go on sale at midday on Friday, October 18. Ticketmaster is the only authorised ticket vendor, and ticket-buyers will also have the chance to donate to homelessness charity TAP. Find tickets (from midday) on Ticketmaster here.

The second batch will be released later in the year, though the date hasn’t been confirmed. You can sign up for updates from the Mayor of London here.

How much will tickets cost?

Some ticket prices have increased this year to help pay for enhanced security and crowd management around the event.

If you want to watch the fireworks in the blue, pink or white areas (Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Golden Jubilee Footbridge, Waterloo Bridge, Westminster Bridge), tickets will cost £50.

For access to the red, green and orange viewing areas ( Victoria Embankment from Golden Jubilee Footbridge to Temple Avenue, the area behind the London Eye and Albert Embankment), you’ll have to pay £35.

Great news for Londoners, though! You’ll get a £15 discount on each ticket booked, making them £35 and £20 respectively.

