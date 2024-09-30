Here’s the exact date that Somerset House’s ice rink will return this winter

We might be mourning the end of Aperol spritzes and Torres crisps in the garden season, but there is one thing to look forward to – the return of ice skating in London.

Soon, the iconic skating rink at Somerset House will reopen, and we’ll be whizzing about (or falling over) on the ice again. Skate at Somerset House returns to the city this November, officially opening from Wednesday November 13 until January 12 2025.

Like every year, the rink will host a number of fun events to get Londoners through the colder months. This year, skate lates will see musical takeovers from Rinse FM, Rohan Rakhit, Jay Jay Revlon and other DJs. There will also be a skate school with classes taught by National Ice Skating Association accredited instructors, and a kids’ skate club. For drinks, there will be a lounge sponsored by Whispering Angel rosé.

Shelter will also open a pop-up boutique charity shop on site, where you’ll be able to cop pre-loved and vintage designer clothes and accessories.

Tickets for Skate at Somerset House go on general sale on October 2, but there’s still time to sign up online to access the exclusive pre-sale here. Tickets range from £15-£26.50.

Things to do in London this winter

The capital is already preparing for Christmas, and we will keep updating our ultimate festive hub when more events get announced. So far, the Santa Express vintage steam train has revealed it will return to London this December. And here are all the Christmas lights switch-on dates confirmed so far.

ICYMI: Londoners are being told to avoid Euston station for 10 days this Christmas.

