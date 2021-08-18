Since his heroic efforts at Euro 2020, tributes to Marcus Rashford have been popping up on buildings across the country. Now, finally, London has a mural of the Manchester luminary thanks to a school in Crouch End.

A giant image of Rashford has been painted on the side of Highgate Wood School, a secondary school and sixth form college. It spans three storeys and features the footballer in his England shirt. The slogan ‘Just look at what we can do when we come together’ is written above him and ‘co-operation, contribution, consideration and courtesy’ below.

Assistant headteacher Jen Burniston had the idea for the painting. She said in a press release that the star’s off-field activities – like his brilliant work campaigning for free school meals for kids – had inspired her commemorate him on the building. ‘After such a difficult year for all students nationwide, we felt we would like to honour the phenomenal contribution from Marcus Rashford to support students on free school meals,’ she said.

‘We wanted to incorporate our four Cs school ethos, values that Marcus epitomises both on and off the pitch, to be a daily reminder for our students of the huge positive impact that every individual can have on their society.’

Rashford has already responded to the mural after headteacher Patrick Cozier tagged him in a tweet. ‘Wow,’ he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

