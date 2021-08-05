London
Buyako Saka, Arsenal
Photograph: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com

WATCH: Bukayo Saka reacts to wall of messages of support at Arsenal training ground

It’s an act of solidarity against the racist abuse he got after the Euro 2020 final

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Bukayo Saka has been presented with hundreds of messages of support at the Arsenal training ground following the racist abuse he received after the final of Euro 2020.

The wall of letters, notes drawings, flags, pictures and teddy bears left the 19-year old Arsenal and England winger ‘speechless’.

‘How do I even say thank you for all of this?’ Saka says in the clip on Arsenal’s Twitter. ‘Can I just pick it all up and take it home?’

Saka grew up in Ealing, west London. He made his Arsenal senior-team debut in 2018 before establishing himself as a first-team regular in 2020. Saka was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2020, yet received a slew of abhorrent racist abuse after his penalty was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the final. 

So far 11 people have been arrested in connection to the racial abuse received by Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford following the match.

The wall at Arsenal’s Colney Hatch training ground is a heartwarming show of support and solidarity – and a firm two-fingered gesture in the face of small-minded racists. 

Donate to these anti-racism charities doing amazing work in London

How to support Black Lives Matter, wherever you are

