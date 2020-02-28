London Transport Museum’s hidden tours of the Underground go on sale next week

Reckon you know everything there is to know about London? Think again. As the London Transport Museum will tell you, there’s still plenty under the surface to explore.

Granting you special access to forgotten parts of the London underground, its Hidden London series of subterranean tours offer a unique insight into the city’s history. You can travel through the warren of tunnels where Winston Churchill took refuge during the Blitz, climb into a deep-level shelter in Clapham South and go on a Highgate wilderness tour of a train station that’s been reclaimed by nature.

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 6 at 10am for the next batch of tours, scheduled between April and August. With limited spaces available, they usually sell out straight away, so your best bet is to make yourself an account on the London Transport Museum website now and sign up to its newsletter here for priority booking access.

Check out the full range of tours going on sale below:



Piccadilly Circus: The Heart of London

Moorgate: Metropolitan Maze

Highgate: Wilderness Walkabout

Charing Cross: Access All Areas

Down Street: Churchill’s Secret Station

Euston: The Lost Tunnels

Aldwych: The End of the Line

Clapham South: Subterranean Shelter





