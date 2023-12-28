Londoners have been told to stay away from these areas on New Year’s Eve

It’s almost 2024, and just like every other year, most of us will be saying goodbye to the past 12 months with ‘Auld Lang Syne’ sing-a-longs, a bit of bubbly and some dazzling firework displays.

With huge glittery explosions along the banks of the Thames, London boasts one of the best NYE firework shows around. Besides the six official viewing areas, people flock to all sorts of spots to try and get a good glimpse of the extravaganza for free.

But this year, Londoners and tourists have been urged to stay away from Tower Bridge and London Bridge, which in previous years have become severely overcrowded. For safety reasons, City Bridge Foundation is ‘actively discouraging’ people from trying to see the show from on or around the two landmarks, as well as the Southwark, Millennium and Blackfriars bridges.

If you were planning on getting a spot around there, it probably wouldn’t even be worth the trip, anyway. Tim Fletcher, media manager at the foundation, added: ‘Apart from anything else, due to the bend in the river and tall buildings such as the Shard, people will get a terrible / non-existent view of the fireworks from there.’

There will be stewards and police officers at both bridges to ensure people’s safety.

If the announcement has scuppered your NYE plans, don’t you worry, we’re on hand to help. Time Out writers have curated a big list of all the places that you can watch the Southbank fireworks from, the best New Year parties in the capital and the best stuff happening on New Year's Day. Time to get your glad rags on!

