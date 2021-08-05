Come down to Soho on the weekend of the 14/15 August and you can get your trainers decorated by designer and streetwear artist Daniel Cordas for free! And not only can you pump up your kicks, freshen your creps and spruce your boots, but you can do it with the aid of everyone's favourite accompaniment to salt and lime, tequila.

And while that sounds cool, many might wonder how on earth it actually works. We’re not sure either, but here’s a handy promo vid showing Cordas and his tequila-painted/infused shoes in action:

The Soho pop-up is a collaboration between Cordas and 1800 Tequila, and together they’re offering the insatiable combo of sustainable brands, tequila cocktails and upgraded sneakers.

Cordas has previously crafted bespoke shoes for celebs like Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Floyd Mayweather and Stormzy – so here’s your chance to join those ranks and have him turn your musky Stan Smiths into alluring, one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

1800 x Daniel Cordas is at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, on 14 and 15 August. Find out more on 1800 Tequila's Instagram

The ten best trainer shops in London

Crepe City is coming to town!