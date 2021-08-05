London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
1800 x Daniel Cordas in Soho
Credit: 1800 x Daniel Cordas

Londoners! Pump up your kicks… with tequila

Designer and streetwear artist Daniel Cordas’ pop-up is coming to Soho

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Come down to Soho on the weekend of the 14/15 August and you can get your trainers decorated by designer and streetwear artist Daniel Cordas for free! And not only can you pump up your kicks, freshen your creps and spruce your boots, but you can do it with the aid of everyone's favourite accompaniment to salt and lime, tequila.

And while that sounds cool, many might wonder how on earth it actually works. We’re not sure either, but here’s a handy promo vid showing Cordas and his tequila-painted/infused shoes in action:

The Soho pop-up is a collaboration between Cordas and 1800 Tequila, and together they’re offering the insatiable combo of sustainable brands, tequila cocktails and upgraded sneakers.

Cordas has previously crafted bespoke shoes for celebs like Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Floyd Mayweather and Stormzy – so here’s your chance to join those ranks and have him turn your musky Stan Smiths into alluring, one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

1800 x Daniel Cordas is at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, on 14 and 15 August. Find out more on 1800 Tequila's Instagram

The ten best trainer shops in London

Crepe City is coming to town! 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.