Londoners think that their city is the most diverse in the world

In a reassuringly uplifting piece of research, the annual Time Out Index survey of world cities has revealed that London tops the poll when it comes to how diverse locals see their hometown as being. An astonishing 88 percent of London respondents in the survey described the capital as ‘diverse’. New York came second in the league table, LA third and Singapore… last.

Earlier this year, our editors around the world polled 27,000 city dwellers, from Melbourne to Madrid, Chicago to Copenhagen and Tel Aviv to Tokyo (bit of alliteration for added value, there). They were asked about everything from how good their burg was for art and culture, food and drink, sustainability, how they see the future and how things might change for the better (or worse). Finally, we ranked all 37 cities we covered to establish the world’s best one to live in in 2021.

Okay… so London wasn’t in the overall top spot: that went to San Fransisco for its forward-thinking politics, green credentials and general livability. Erm, London didn’t actually get into the Top 10. Nope, our proud city came in a respectable but maybe slightly underwhelming thirteenth (still ahead of Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, Moscow and Paris). However, there were some other really positive results for the Big Smoke: 88 percent of respondents said it was easy to ‘discover new and surprising things’ in their city; 84 percent said it was easy to ‘express who you are’ in their city; 87 percent rated their city highly for ‘eating and drinking’. So that’s all pretty good.

The highest-ranking UK city in the list was actually Manchester, at Number 3, so massive congratulations to them. I’ve been. It’s all right.

See the full list, and how the 37 cities arrived at their place in the table here.

