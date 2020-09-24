Londoners will gather to ‘make some noise’ as Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre closes
Today is the last day of trading for the shopping centre
Londoners are planning to come together this evening (Thursday September 24) in solidarity against the closure of the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre.
A poster circulating on Twitter is encouraging traders, campaigners and locals to meet at 5pm at the Faraday Monument in Elephant Square in Elephant and Castle. The poster reads: ‘Let’s make some noise and continue our fight for traders and real social housing at the Elephant.’
The Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre is set to close today to make way for a new development, which is part a £4 billion ‘regeneration programme’ scheme by Southwark Council.
Once the shopping centre closes, some of its traders will relocate to a temporary retail park in Castle Square on Elephant Road, which opens this weekend. The famous elephant statue will be moved to Castle Square too.
Many Londoners have taken to Twitter to express their sadness about the shopping centre closing:
