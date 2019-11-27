London’s 24-hour restaurant Duck & Waffle has had a magical alpine makeover

Duck & Waffle is known for two things: 24-hour, high-end dining, and views for days. Located on the fortieth floor of the Heron Tower, it’s the only place where you can nibble on an ox cheek doughnut at 3am while peering over the whole of the shimmering city.

This festive season, it’s upped its game even further, turning the restaurant into an alpine-themed Christmas wonderland – complete with snow-covered trees, twinkling lights and more.

Yes, there’s a whole host of seasonal pop-ups aiming to give you ‘après-ski in the Alps’ vibes, but do any of them do it more than 200m up, in the city’s highest restaurant? Now that’s one hell of a ski lift.

Duck & Waffle’s Christmassy makeover is sticking around until January 2020, with lavish Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve meals available. Or, you could just go for the fanciest, most festive midnight snack in town. Chin chin!

Keep up to date with all of London's most festive goings-on with Time Out's oh-ho-ho so helpful Christmas guide.

Get more festive London news delivered to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.