London’s first-ever carbon-negative pub opens next week

Uber is launching the 55k Tonnes pub on October 7 – and it will have pints for just £5.50

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
CGI of the 55k Tonnes pub
Image: Uber
Fancy doing your bit for the climate crisis while sipping on a cool beer? Next week, Uber will launch London’s first carbon-negative pub, where you will be able to do just that. 

The 55k Tonnes pub will open its doors in Westminster from Monday October 7 until October 9. It’s here to celebrate the 55,000 tonnes of air pollution that have been saved by Uber using electric cars, instead of petrol-guzzling ones. 

In green fashion, Uber’s eco pub will have Pavegen flooring which transforms footsteps into electrical power, and energy-generating power bikes, where customers will be able to generate energy by peddling while sipping a beer on the saddle. 

Punters will also be able to get their hands on a £5.50 pint, which is almost unheard of in London these days, if they show up for happy hour at 5.50pm. The pub will be serving up Gypsy Hill brewery’s carbon-negative beer, Swell. 

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: ‘In the UK pubs are where we exchange ideas and opinions, and what better way to promote a dialogue on electrification in the UK than with a carbon-negative pub. The opening of The 55k Tonnes in Westminster showcases Uber’s commitment to sustainability in London and beyond.’

The 55k Tonnes is open from 1pm to 10.30pm from 7-9 October at 46 Great Peter St, London, SW1P 2HA.

