7 London pizza restaurants have made it to the final of the UK’s 2024 National Pizza Awards

Pizza people of London, your edible Oscars have arrived.

The 16 finalists for the National Pizza Awards 2024 are here, and we are dripping with pride to see that seven are London based restaurants and pop-ups.

A few Time Out favourites have made the cut as well, include Ace Pizza at the Pembury Tavern, as well as Rudy’s, Bad Boy Pizza Society at Seven Dials Market and Voodoo Ray’s. The finalists will face off in a live cooking showdown on November 12 at Walthamstow’s Big Penny Social to determine the 2024 winner, with specific pizzas from each 16 spots being made. Full info on those pizzas below.

As well as the signature round to determine the National Pizza of the Year, the east London event will see the finalists take part in a technical challenge where they must create the ultimate pizza, which is how the Pizza Chef of the Year title will be decided. This year will also see the introduction of The Alternative Slice Award, given to the competitor who puts together the most delicious dish using free-from products. Winners on the night will be decided by a hand-picked panel of expert industry judges.

The London finalists – and their signature slices – are:

Ace Pizza, Hackney

Honey Pie

Bad Boy Pizza Society, Covent Garden

Sausage Party

Botanica Hall, Clapham

Paradise Lost

Crust Bros, various sites

Smokestack Lightnin’

Homeslice, various sites

The Bebé

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, various sites

The Lorenzo

Voodoo Ray’s, London

Porky’s

May the best slice win!

