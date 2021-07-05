London
French toast with blueberries
Photograph: Shutterstock

London's first French toast cafe has just opened

Crome is also serving up a rainbow of lattes

By Leonie Cooper
Crome has got one thing on its mind and one thing only. And that’s French toast. Proudly announcing itself as London’s first French toast cafe, the central London spot – tucked away near Selfridges on St Christopher’s Place – will be serving both sweet and savoury takes on the loaded and fried delicacy, as well as some rather imaginative and extremely colourful cold and hot drinks. 

French toast flavours range from the classic – with smashed avo and beef brisket Reuben on the savoury side, then berries, red velvet and salted caramel on the sweet – to the somewhat more out-there. Namely the Chilli Cheese Cheeto offering, which features smooshed up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and triple cheese sauce all stacked into Crome’s signature brioche toast. Everything comes in at around the £10 mark. 

Open every day from 12-11pm, Crome’s menu also proudly boasts an array of coloured lattes for £5.25, which come in clear plastic glasses so everyone can look in awe as you chug back black charcoal or pint beetroot bevvys made with steaming hot milk. 

Then there are the fusion frappes – Biscoff, pistachio and ube, the latter made with purple yam – Nutella milkshakes, mojito lemonades, ginger shots and Spanish lattes whizzed up with condensed milk. You can even get a normal boring flat white, but we’re pretty sure everyone will give you a funny look and ask why you didn’t get something turquoise instead.

Crome, 36 James Street, St Christopher's Place, W1U 1ES

