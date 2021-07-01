London’s first zero-waste theatre is coming to Canary Wharf

A new theatre with a twist is coming to London this summer – one where you can do your bit for the environment at the same time as indulging in some culture.

The Greenhouse is a zero-waste theatre that was first built at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 and picked up two awards at the festival that year. Thanks to the pandemic, its London debut has been a little delayed, but it will finally take up residency in the city later this month.

From July 23, the eco-friendly pop-up will open its doors in Canary Wharf’s Jubilee Park, bringing us back in touch with the world around us beneath the city’s skyscrapers. The building itself is made entirely from recyclable materials, while everything that goes into putting on a show there makes sure not a scrap is wasted. You won’t even find a spark of electricity at the venue – everything is naturally lit.

For its first London residency, three shows will debut at The Greenhouse, all with a common thread of the environment. There’s a bit of the good bard himself in Shakespeare’s forest-based ‘As You Like It’ – with added singing and dancing – plus two brand new plays. ‘Hjem’ follows an old Norwegian fisherwoman and a young English woman as they strike up an unexpected bond over singing sea shanties, while ‘12’ sets a romantic drama against the backdrop of the final years we have to temper what will be the worst results of the climate crisis.

Other than those productions, the eco-friendly pop-up will also play host to a series of workshops, talks, musical performances and more, as well as an ‘inexpensive’ bar. Tickets for all events are free, but The Greenhouse team recommends a donation of £5 per guest (or whatever you can afford).

Greenhouse Theatre, Jubilee Park, Bank St, E14 5JP. Open Jul 23 to Aug 15.

