Simmons Bar
Photograph: Simmons Bar

‘London’s longest happy hour’ is coming to four new locations

Simmons Bar is opening in Old Street, Soho and more this summer

By
Chris Waywell
Uh-oh! Here’s one you might want to build up to gradually: Simmons Bar has just announced that it’s opening in four new central London location. In case you’re not familiar with the concept, Simmons is a self-proclaimed ‘party bar’, featuring out-there décor, retro games consoles, cocktails and – most notoriously – a happy hour that actually lasts five hours. 

Simmons has made its name by bringing some of London’s more leftfield bar initiatives to a more mainstream audience. Its afternoon tea features bottomless cocktails served in teapots, possibly in a nod to Deptford’s legendary Little Nan’s Bar. Its happy hour lasts until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights, so some kind of stomach lining is probably a good idea. Maybe a cast-iron trivet.

The new locations are 235 Old Street (opening May 27), followed by a spot at 17 Manette Street in Soho, which is due to open by the end of the summer. Further ones are planned for Brick Lane and Putney. 

Okay, so this booze-heavy concept won’t be to everyone’s taste, but there’s no doubt that there’s an appetite right now to bring the party back to the West End, as demonstrated by several opening announcements, including the new ‘Monopoly: Lifesized’ gaming experience on Tottenham Court Road. Combine the headrush of putting a hotel on Park Lane followed by a couple of teapots of Long Island Iced Tea, and you’re all set to make a good old-fashioned public nuisance of yourself. 

Simmons Bar, 235 Old St, EC1V 9HE. Opens May 27. To get access to all-night happy hour between May 28 and Jun 23, book here.

More bars and terraces to book now.

There’s a whole festival of rosé coming to Covent Garden.

    Latest news

