London’s Michaela Coel has joined ‘Black Panther’

Since she broke through with Channel 4’s 'Chewing Gum' – which she created, wrote, produced, composed for and starred in – Michaela Coel has been on an unstoppable rise. Over the years, she’s proved to be one of TV and film’s most versatile talents, whether she’s getting deep in dystopia in 'Black Mirror' or making us confront the many forms of sexual assault in her deservedly acclaimed series 'I May Destroy You'.

After all the plaudits and awards she’s won of late, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood came calling. Not only is Coel set to enter the superhero world, but she’s also joined the cast of one of the most hotly-anticipated upcoming comic book movies – the 'Black Panther' sequel.

When Marvel returns to Wakanda next year, the London luminary will appear alongside the likes of Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. We’ll have to wait for more details on what to expect for now – there’s been no word on exactly who Coel will be playing or what the plot for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be so far.

Patience is something we’ll need a lot of while we wait to see one of this city’s finest as an MCU member on the big screen too. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is currently scheduled for release on July 8, 2022, with production currently underway in Atlanta. Plenty of time to revisit Chadwick Boseman’s brilliant performance in the original movie and rewatch all of Coel’s own stunners in the meantime, then.

