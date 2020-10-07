If Christmas for you is all about the tinsel, you should probably pay Miracle a visit. The very visual pop-up bar first dreamed up in the States as an homage to the holidays has been taking over London’s Henrietta Hotel for the last two years – and 2020 will see its glittering return. Miracle will be open in November and serving drinks in its Covent Garden home right up until Christmas Eve.

Expect the usual gaudy decorations inspired by a retro, ‘70s Christmas at home, in a room filled with flashing lights, festive hits and stockings hung over the fireplace. The drinks, as usual, will be as big a talking point, with cocktails to fit the theme designed by Experimental Cocktail Club.

On the menu this year will be hot cocktails – including a mulled wine-heavy Bad Santa – and drinks loaded with winter spices, like the Fruit-Cake Flip. But while the flavours are exciting, it’s the way the drinks are presented that’s the Christmas gift that keeps on giving. Here’s an exclusive look at this year’s festive beverages...

Photograph: Miracle

Photograph: Miracle

Photograph: Miracle

Photograph: Miracle

Yep, we’ve no idea what a T-Rex has to do with Christmas, either. But we can’t say we’re not into it.

Miracle is at the Henrietta Hotel, 14-15 Henrietta Street, WC2E 8QH from November 16 until December 23. Find out more and book a table here when reservations open next week.

