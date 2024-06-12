Anya Hindmarch’s wacky Ice Cream Project is back for 2024 – here are all this year’s flavours

Someone once said the fewer ice cream flavours available, the happier you’ll be with your choice. Clearly, they never had the pleasure of choosing between Branston Pickle and Maldon Sea Salt.

Luxury accessories brand Anya Hindmarch will revive its summer ice-cream pop-up for the third year running, scooping up flavours on the stranger end of the spectrum. The Ice Cream Project launched in 2022, when it went semi-viral for Heinz ketchup-flavoured tubs. It returns to Chelsea by popular demand, apparently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Hindmarch (@anyahindmarch)

Known for tongue-in-cheek designs like Kellogg’s branded journals and handbags with googly eyes, Anya Hindmarch has brought logomania to the dessert market. McVitie’s Penguins, Jaffa Cakes and Kikkoman Soy Sauce are just some of the flavours making an appearance. Crucially, London meme account favourite Perello Olives is making an appearance this year.

The full list of flavours this year are:

Bird’s Custard

Branston Piccallili

Filippo Berio Pesto

Heinz Baked Beans

Kenco Coffee

Kikkoman Soy Sauce

Maldon Sea Salt

McVitie’s Penguin

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes

Perello Olives

Robinson’s Lemon Barley Water

Sarson’s Vinegar

Sun-pat Peanut Butter

Tiptree Orange Marmalade

Tropicana Orange Juice

Hindmarch reassures customers that their desserts are made from only the finest Devonshire cream. The main hazard is the long queues likely to form on hotter days. After all, what do Londoners love more than queuing for a gimmicky dessert?

Selling ice cream in July is a pretty failsafe business strategy. But the Ice Cream Project is also pop art in disguise. It’s a call-back to Andy Warhol’s Factory and the iconic Campbell’s soup can screen prints.

Traditional advertising is not enough in 2024, but eye-catching packaging and a sense of humour can take you far. This year’s pop-up will also sell Ice Cream Project tees and caps. You can even challenge your friends to a blind-tasting experience, though be sure to book in advance.

So come one, come all, to the Chelsea flagship, and satisfy your pesto gelato cravings. For the coffee connoisseurs, Kenco-spiked scoops will feature in the illustrious lineup. And who can resist Sarson’s vinegar for dessert?

The Ice Cream Project lasts until August 18 at 11 Pont St, SW1X 9EH. Find out more on the Anya Hindmarch website here.

Dessert on the brain? Read our guide to London’s best ice cream.

Plus, we settle the debate on when iced coffee season actually starts.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.