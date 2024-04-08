London’s most sustainable restaurant has been revealed

From the UN’s damning global warming reports to your daily Too Good To Go reminders that ‘A Meal Needs Saving!’, these days it’s hard to ignore our impact on the planet. And the restaurant industry plays a huge part in all that. A recent report reckoned that roughly one million meals are wasted each year – and that, if food waste was a country, it would be the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the United States and China.

If you’re keen to make dining out in London greener, now we’ve just the thing. A new guide keeps track of the capital’s most sustainable restaurants, which it rates in a Michelin-style system with one to three circles depending on level of commitment to sustainability.

Called 360 Eat Guide, it was created by Pär Bergkvis, a food writer and former jury-member for ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’. The guide is designed to highlight restaurants actively working to curb their negative impact, while also maintaining high gastronomical standards. In other words, these restaurants are both delicious and green.

Currently, the most highly-rated London restaurant by 360 is Hackney Wick’s Silo, which was the world’s first zero-waste restaurant when it opened in 2019. Silo is currently the only joint to have been awarded three circles for its sustainable practices, and has a gastronomy rating of 81-85.

And we at Time Out love Silo, too. In our five-star review, we gushed about ‘impossibly pretty’ dishes, saying: ‘Eating at Silo is about more than just the service, setting and food. It’s about what it’s trying to achieve. No, not trying. Succeeding.’

Following Silo, seven other London spots were bestowed with two circles, and twenty-six were awarded one circle. 360 Eat Guide doubles as both restaurant and tour guide, complete with inspirational kitchen stories and a ‘360 Walks’ section for those spending a full day out in the city. Check it out here.

But 360 Eat Guide isn’t the only sustainable food directory in town. Time Out have our own list of the capital’s best green restos, plus Michelin has its list of ‘green star’ establishments in the city.

