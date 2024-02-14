This London restaurant is officially one of the most sustainable in the UK

Everything claims to be sustainable these days. But how to actually prove it? In the culinary world, restaurants with environmentally friendly credentials can be awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide, demonstrating that they’re truly their doing their bit to preserve the planet.

In this year’s Michelin awards (which you can see a full breakdown of here), only one new London restaurant was awarded a coveted Green Star. Restaurant St Barts, a swanky British eatery in Smithfield Meat Market, can now rightfully claim to be one of the most sustainable restos in the capital.

St Barts was awarded the eco accolade thanks to its no-waste approach, which favours nose-to-tale cooking. The restaurant also cures, smokes and pickles British produce during spring and summer, which is then used throughout the lower production months. St Barts relies on small-scale British farmers and growers, while its dining room furniture and tableware is all made in the UK, often using reclaimed materials and naturally fallen trees.

Restaurant St Barts followed in the verdant footsteps of six other London restaurants which also have Michelin Green Stars, including Petersham Nurseries Café and Silo.

According to the Michelin Guide, the Green Star award, which was introduced in 2021, ‘highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

‘They hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain.’

Bravo, St Barts. We’ll be raising a glass of low-intervention wine to you later.

Eco-conscious restaurants from all over the UK were honoured in this year’s Michelin awards, with six new Green Stars given out across the UK and Ireland. A new batch of Michelin-starred restaurants was also announced, with one London joint becoming the world’s newest place to earn three Michelin stars.

