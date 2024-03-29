London’s (self-declared) oldest Irish pub has reopened… two weeks late for St Patrick’s Day

It seems like pubs are always closing down these days, so we love to hear it when legendary boozers reopen. And even better if they are historic Irish pubs. The Tipperary on Fleet Street, the self-proclaimed ‘oldest Irish pub’ in London has reopened after three years. We’ll raise a Guinness to that.

Opening at 66 Fleet Street in 1605 as The Boar’s Head, The Tipperary was renamed after it was bought by Irish pub group JG Mooney and Co. in the 1800s. The Grade II-listed pub was bought by Greene King in the 1980s and then under private ownership for around a decade, before closing during the pandemic.

Rejoice, because the green-painted and wood-panelled boozer has undergone some important restorations and is finally back to serve the public. With renovations headed up by property developer Dominus, the pub’s original wood panelling and heritage pub mirrors have been restored to their former glory. The watering hole has also retained its original glass sign and now has a heritage style Guinness tap.

The Tipperary’s not just got lager and stout on offer, either. The first floor will soon host an Irish whiskey bar with a diverse selection of premium whiskeys, while the street-level courtyard has also been freshened up just in time for summer.

‘The City of London is more than a place to work, it’s a place to socialise and build friendships. That is why protection of pubs like The Tipperary, an asset of both community value and historic significance, is a key priority for the City Corporation,’ chairman of the City of London Corporation Licensing Committee, James Tumbridge, said.

‘I’m proud of the work that the City’s Licensing Committee is doing to help new venues establish themselves and thrive across the Square Mile. We look forward to the opening of new pubs and venues in the months and years ahead.’

It’s a shame that the Tipperary wasn’t open in time for St Paddy’s Day on March 17, but we’re sure it will be filled with patrons trying to ‘split the G’ in no time.

