London’s two best bakeries have been crowned by the Telegraph

When it comes to bakeries, it’s no secret that London is home to the best of the best. From crusty sourdough to decadent cakes, the capital has pretty much nailed the art of baking, if we do say so ourselves. If you need any further proof, check out Time Out’s list of the best bakeries in the capital.

But it’s not just us at Time Out who reckon London’s great for baked goods. Earlier this year British Baker (a kind of god in the pastry world) agreed, naming three London spots in its best artisan bakery list – and now newspaper the Telegraph has spoken, crowning two London bakeries among its baker’s dozen of must-visit baking spots in Britain.

Getting the official Telegraph nod of approval is Tarn Bakery in Highgate, north London, which is headed up by Florin Grama and Felix Ortona Coles. According to the Telegraph, ‘Tarn’s sourdough bread uses UK-grown grains, and the pastries include classic croissants and pains au chocolat, plus more unusual sweet and savoury bakes.’ We rate Tarn highly too – it even secured a spot on our own best bakery list.

On the other side of the city in Tooting lies the Telegraph’s second pick, Cut the Mustard. ‘It may be a little removed from London’s primary bakery circuit,’ says the paper, ‘but it’s worth making the trip to Tooting to sample some of the more unusual bakes on offer here.’ You can enjoy baked goods galore here: from the ‘Chocolate Hazelnut Dream, a cross between a pain au chocolat and a twice-cooked hazelnut croissant’ to ‘black pudding sausage rolls.’

So, next time you get a taste for something sweet, why not give these two bakeries a try? Or, have a look at some of Time Out’s favourite spots for a pastry pick-me-up. After all, you can never have too many options.

You can read more about the Telegraph’s full ranking of bakeries across the UK here.

