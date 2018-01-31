Look up! There’s a ‘super blue blood moon’ tonight

Another advantage of working from home.#SuperBlueBloodMoon rising over Richmond Hill in SW London. pic.twitter.com/jR3KHTArfc — Jagger Lab 🇪🇺 (@AuditoryNerves) January 31, 2018

Breaking news: the moon has once again upped its game. Not content with just being big and bright and up in space, it’s now bigger and brighter and still up in space.

Yes, friends, you might have thought that nothing could top the black moon, the snow moon, the super blood moon, the super-sized supermoon or the blue moon, but the moon has just gone one better.

Today a blue moon and a lunar eclipse, combined with the moon being at its closest point to the earth, has caused a ‘super blue blood moon’. One adjective is not enough to describe this celestial event. It’s the only one we'll see in our lifetime. Thank you, moon.