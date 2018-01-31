  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Look up! There’s a ‘super blue blood moon’ tonight

By Kate L Posted: Wednesday January 31 2018, 6:02pm

Breaking news: the moon has once again upped its game. Not content with just being big and bright and up in space, it’s now bigger and brighter and still up in space.  

Yes, friends, you might have thought that nothing could top the black moon, the snow moon, the super blood moon, the super-sized supermoon or the blue moon, but the moon has just gone one better. 

Today a blue moon and a lunar eclipse, combined with the moon being at its closest point to the earth, has caused a ‘super blue blood moon’. One adjective is not enough to describe this celestial event. It’s the only one we'll see in our lifetime. Thank you, moon.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kate L 223 Posts

Kate is the features editor at Time Out London. She's probably creeping on your Instagram right now. Follow her on Twitter @katelloud.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest