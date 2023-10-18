London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Luke Combs live on stage in Nashville
Photograph: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Luke Combs at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The country superstar plays two shows in Greenwich this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Following Shania Twain’s massive shows at the O2 Arena last month is another country superstar: Luke Combs. As part of his world tour, the singer of ‘Beautiful Crazy’, ‘The Kind of Love We Make’ and ‘When It Rains It Pours’ is playing two shows in Greenwich this week.

When Combs announced he was playing London just over a year ago, initially he revealed only one show. Following exceptional levels of demand, he added a second date. Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows, from timings and doors to any remaining ticket availability. 

When is Luke Combs playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Combs’ two shows are this week, on Thursday October 19 and Friday October 20.

What time do doors open?

Doors on both days open at 7pm.

When will Luke Combs come on stage?

Combs hasn’t yet confirmed what time he’ll come on stage. At a show in Glasgow earlier this week, he came on stage at 9pm – expect a similar time at both O2 shows.

Who is supporting Luke Combs at London’s O2 Arena?

Combs is set to be supported by country group 49 Winchester, plus Writer’s Round featuring Ray Fulcher, Drew Parker, and James McNail.

Any news on the setlist?

Combs tends to tweak his setlist for every gig. However, this is what he played in Glasgow earlier this week, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Lovin’ On You
  2. Hannah Ford Road
  3. Cold as You
  4. One Number Away
  5. Love You Anyway
  6. Going, Going, Gone
  7. Refrigerator Door
  8. Beautiful Crazy
  9. This One’s for You
  10. Even Though I’m Leaving
  11. Forever After All
  12. Dust on the Bottle / Meet in the Middle / I Was Your Man
  13. Kinda Love We Make
  14. Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover)
  15. She Got the Best of Me
  16. Hurricane
  17. 1, 2 Many
  18. When It Rains It Pours
  19. Beer Never Broke My Heart

Can you still get tickets to Luke Combs’ tour in London?

Last time we checked on AXS, no tickets were available. Tickets may be available on resale sites, though should only be purchased from trusted sellers. 

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 11 with Ania Magliano in Haggerston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.