Luke Combs at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The country superstar plays two shows in Greenwich this week

Following Shania Twain’s massive shows at the O2 Arena last month is another country superstar: Luke Combs. As part of his world tour, the singer of ‘Beautiful Crazy’, ‘The Kind of Love We Make’ and ‘When It Rains It Pours’ is playing two shows in Greenwich this week.

When Combs announced he was playing London just over a year ago, initially he revealed only one show. Following exceptional levels of demand, he added a second date. Here’s everything you need to know about the two shows, from timings and doors to any remaining ticket availability.

When is Luke Combs playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Combs’ two shows are this week, on Thursday October 19 and Friday October 20.

What time do doors open?

Doors on both days open at 7pm.

When will Luke Combs come on stage?

Combs hasn’t yet confirmed what time he’ll come on stage. At a show in Glasgow earlier this week, he came on stage at 9pm – expect a similar time at both O2 shows.

Who is supporting Luke Combs at London’s O2 Arena?

Combs is set to be supported by country group 49 Winchester, plus Writer’s Round featuring Ray Fulcher, Drew Parker, and James McNail.

Any news on the setlist?

Combs tends to tweak his setlist for every gig. However, this is what he played in Glasgow earlier this week, according to Setlist.fm.

Lovin’ On You Hannah Ford Road Cold as You One Number Away Love You Anyway Going, Going, Gone Refrigerator Door Beautiful Crazy This One’s for You Even Though I’m Leaving Forever After All Dust on the Bottle / Meet in the Middle / I Was Your Man Kinda Love We Make Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover) She Got the Best of Me Hurricane 1, 2 Many When It Rains It Pours Beer Never Broke My Heart

Can you still get tickets to Luke Combs’ tour in London?

Last time we checked on AXS, no tickets were available. Tickets may be available on resale sites, though should only be purchased from trusted sellers.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 11 with Ania Magliano in Haggerston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.