Luxurious rooftop saunas have officially returned to east London

Every Real Housewife of Clapton and their dog wants to go to a sauna these days. Whether you’re sweating out the toxins of last night’s seven pints of Guinness or are desperately searching for a little warmth in the depths of winter, spending a few hours melting in a little wooden box is actually pretty rejuvenating. So we’re pleased to say that after a long hiatus Hackney’s luxurious rooftop saunas are officially back.

The sky-high saunas at Netil360 have finally re-opened with more cabins, cool-down spaces, showers and cold water plunge barrels than before. Ranging from £11 for a 30-minute session to £22 for 90 minutes, Rooftop Saunas are available to book online now. All the saunas are private, meaning you’ll have the little hot sanctuary all to yourself, and it’s ideal for going with pals.

Each sauna has access to indoor hot showers, outdoor cold showers, cold plunge barrels and outdoor cool-down spaces. Some even have their own private cool space with a mini bar.

For those looking for an authentic Finnish experience, Rooftop Saunas do allow nudity once you’re inside the sauna, but you must sit on a towel. And no flashing other guests once you’re out of your private cabin.

The saunas are open seven days a week, from 7.30am to 2.45pm on Monday to Thursday, 7.30am to 10.15pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 7.45pm on Sundays. You can book and find out more on the official website here.

These are the very best saunas in London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Paul Foot in Fitzrovia is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.