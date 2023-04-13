London
KXU Infrared sauna
KXU

The best saunas in London

Get hot and steamy with our picks of the best saunas in spas and fitness studios across the capital

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Objectively, the concept of sitting in a hot, sweaty room with a load of partially naked strangers is a strange one. And yet, from Icelandic hot springs to fancy-pants spa days, we can't get enough of a sauna. Originating in Finland back in the Middle Ages, where almost every house had one built in, the basic premise has been the same ever since: a sparse room filled with steam and high heat, designed to soothe weary muscles and make your skin feel fresh. Of course, now there's all kinds of added extras you can get to top up your experience, from plunge pools to infrared heat therapy rooms and beyond. But at the crux of it all, it's still about sweating and coming out of the room feeling glowy and renewed. Fancy giving it a go? Head to one of London’s best saunas. 

Check out our video of 10 of the best spas in London:

RECOMMENDED: The best spas in London

London’s best saunas

The Finnish Church

1. The Finnish Church

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Rotherhithe

If there’s one country that knows how to sauna, it’s Finland – the original home of the treatment. No surprises then that Rotherhithe’s Finnish Church (a meeting place for London-based Finns) has a top class version for natives and newbies alike. It’s small and only holds eight people, so either be prepared to share or book a private session from £25/hour.

Read more
Spa Experience

2. Spa Experience

With five locations across London, this one’s got the capital covered (Our fave is the Bethnal Green one at York Hall). Alongside their high-end saunas, the thermal spa package (a pretty reasonable £31 for two hours) also includes hydrotherapy pools, a hammam (Turkish baths), plunge pools and more. 

ESPA Life at Corinthia

3. ESPA Life at Corinthia

  • Shopping
  • Whitehall

As far as sweaty splurging goes, fancy West End hotel The Corinthia’s Espa should rank near the top. Luxurious spa days start from £275, or you can join as a member for more regular gym ’n’ steam action. But with super stylish, top-end facilities including an epic-sounding amphitheatre sauna (gladiators not included), sometimes you’ve just got to treat yo’self

Read more
Book online
Brockwell Lido
© N Gentilli

4. Brockwell Lido

  • Sport and fitness
  • Herne Hill

If you want to get more bang for your buck, then Brockwell Lido might just be your answer. Here, the Health Suite (featuring a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and plunge pool) is an additional extra tacked on to their main gym and swim facilities. But for just £8 you can use the spa and gym. A true beauty bargain.

Read more
Banya No.1

5. Banya No.1

  • Health and beauty
  • Islington

Trad saunas too flimsy for you? Fancy yourself a bit of a heat freak? Hoxton’s Banya No.1 might the one you’ve been looking for. Modelled on Russian spa rooms, it’s an intense, steamy experience that involves water being splashed onto pieces of 700º cast iron inside a brick furnace. Not one for the faint-hearted.

Read more
Buy ticket
KXU
KXU

6. KXU

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sloane Square

Want to heat-treat your aching muscles but don't want all those other naked bods in the room? Well, here you can try out your own personal infra-red sauna. Professing to be 20% more effective at eliminating toxins than regular saunas, these one-person pods don't come cheap (prices start at £40 for 25 minutes). But for some true me-time, they're top of the list.

Read more
The Porchester Spa
Anthony Webb / Time Out

7. The Porchester Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Bayswater

Bayswater’s Porchester Spa claims to be the city’s oldest, but it’s still more than capable of competing with its more modern cousins. Day prices are comparatively cheap compared to some of London's most prestigious spas – non-members can expect to pay just under £30 a pop – and you’ll have the run of its sauna, steam rooms, hot rooms and plunge pool in the centre’s nearly 100-year-old surrounds. And relax.

Read more
Banya No.1

8. Banya No.1

  • Health and beauty
  • Islington

Channel your inner Tolstoy with a good ol’ parenie, an old school Russian massage, which involves being swathed in hot wet leaves and pummelled by venik – a leafy bundle of herbs. It’s meant to reduce muscle tension and stress and it’s the speciality treatment at Banya No.1 – the only traditional Russian baths in London.

Unlike conventional saunas, the banya surrounds you with high levels of steam as water is splashed onto cast iron heated to 700ºC inside a brick furnace. Amid the pummellings you can also expect plenty of vodka shots and tasty Russian delicacies as part of the Slavonic experience. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Parliament Hill Lido
Andrew Brackenbury

9. Parliament Hill Lido

  • Sport and fitness
  • Gospel Oak

Parly Hill Lido's sauna is inside a shipping container, which is pretty cool. Even cooler is the price, as you can spend a stint in the hot box for only £3.30, which is less than a meal deal. An absolute bargain if we ever heard of one. 

Read more

10. Community Sauna Baths

Community Sauna Baths is a sweltering oasis in the concrete-y maze that is Hackney Wick. 90 minute sessions start at £10 for off-peak times, or you can go to a morning drop-in for £8.50. For the ultimate sensory experience, take the plunge into one of the ice baths in an old whiskey barrel. It's very Hackney. 

Read more
