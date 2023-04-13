Objectively, the concept of sitting in a hot, sweaty room with a load of partially naked strangers is a strange one. And yet, from Icelandic hot springs to fancy-pants spa days, we can't get enough of a sauna. Originating in Finland back in the Middle Ages, where almost every house had one built in, the basic premise has been the same ever since: a sparse room filled with steam and high heat, designed to soothe weary muscles and make your skin feel fresh. Of course, now there's all kinds of added extras you can get to top up your experience, from plunge pools to infrared heat therapy rooms and beyond. But at the crux of it all, it's still about sweating and coming out of the room feeling glowy and renewed. Fancy giving it a go? Head to one of London’s best saunas.

Check out our video of 10 of the best spas in London:

RECOMMENDED: The best spas in London